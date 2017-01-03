Sarawak’s rural schools face blackout on first day

The blackout was due to 'little or no fuel for the generators (gen-sets)' to power fans, lights, computers and other electrical appliances in the schools. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The start of the 2017 schooling session was marred by a blackout that affected 369 rural schools across Sarawak, The Borneo Post reported today.

The report said that the blackout was due to "little or no fuel for the generators (gen-sets)" to power fans, lights, computers and other electrical appliances in the schools.

"The failure to supply fuel for the gen-sets before the expiry of the supply contract has left these schools — from SK Salak in Kuching to SK Long Tengoa in Lawas — to bear the brunt of it.

"It is understood that a group of contractors had been given the ‘Electricity Supply Service Contract —` Year 2015 to 2016’ for the operations and maintenance of gen-sets in rural schools in Sarawak," the report read.

It reported that the Education Ministry had via its Procurement and Asset Management Division, issued a letter dated December 16 instructing the appointed contractors to fill up the diesel tanks at the schools before their supply contracts ended by Dec 31.

The contractor was reportedly also warned of the closure of their accounts should they fail to adhere to the rule.

"Sources told The Borneo Post that the 30 contractors tasked with filling up skid tanks at these schools for the 2015-2016 period were summoned to Kuching for a meeting on Dec 17 to refill the tanks.

"It is learnt that during that meeting, the contractors argued there was nothing in the contracts that made it mandatory for them to refill the tanks before expiry of their service term.

"However, they were willing to undertake the job if two conditions were met, namely (1) if they were paid under variation order by the ministry, and (2) they would proceed only if the rate had been finalised," the report further read.

The Borneo Post said that it was unable to contact officials from the state's Education Department yesterday as it was a public holiday.