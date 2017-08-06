Sarawakian who challenged Adenan’s widow for Tanjung Datu dies of heart attack

STAR chairman Johnny Bob anak Aput, died from heart attack aged 54. He has a history of heart by-pass operationKUCHING, Aug 6 — Sarawak State Reform Party (STAR) chairman Johnny Bob anak Aput who had attempted to succeed the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem as Tanjung Datu assemblyman, has died of heart attack, aged 54.

His death was confirmed by STAR president Lina Soo.

She described Johnny — better known as Bob to his friends — as someone who never shied away from a political challenge and was always there for the party through thick and thin.

“His ideals of a multiracial Sarawak where every Sarawakian has a place and everyone of us deserve to live in peace, justice and harmony will live on through the party to inspire us,” she said on her Facebook page.

Johnny’s death was also greeted with sadness by political rival, Serian DAP chairman Edward Andrew Luak, a close family acquaintance. Luak paid his last respects to Bob at the latter’s home today.

“He and his wife were picking up granites to fill up potholes on the muddy road leading to the garden when he experienced pain on the back of his neck and asked his wife to massage it,” Luak recounted today.

He said Bob then went back to his four-wheel drive vehicle where he collapsed and died.

According to Luak, Bob had a heart by-pass operation a few years ago and was advised not to carry heavy loads.

Bob, who is from Kampung Paun Gahat, Serian, contested as STAR’s candidate in last February’s Tanjong Datu by-election which was won by Datuk Amar Jamillah Anu, Adenan’s widow.

Bob was elected STAR chairman in 2016, taking over from Dr Patau Rubis, who also died of heart failure while chairing the party’s general meeting.

Bob will be laid to rest at Kampung Paun Gahat, Serian, tomorrow.