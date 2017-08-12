Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sarawakian teen’s grandfather, father and uncles remanded amid alleged rape probe

Saturday August 12, 2017
03:39 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The four men arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl have been remanded for four days to assist with investigations, according to The Star Online.

The four men are the teenage girl's 57-year-old grandfather, 42-year-old father, and her two uncles aged 26 and 28.

It is understood that Magistrate Dayang Roselind Awang Mahdini made the remand order when the suspects were produced at the Kota Samarahan court earlier today.

They were arrested yesterday afternoon after police received an initial report about a pregnant 19-year-old girl who was admitted to the Serian Hospital the same day.

The four men are the teenage girl’s 57-year-old grandfather, 42-year-old father, and her two uncles aged 26 and 28.

It is understood that Magistrate Dayang Roselind Awang Mahdini made the remand order when the suspects were produced at the Kota Samarahan court earlier today.

They were arrested yesterday afternoon after police received an initial report about a pregnant 19-year-old girl who was admitted to the Serian Hospital the same day.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar reportedly said the girl had claimed she had been raped by the four men since she was 13 years old, and that her 14-year-old sister had been raped since she was nine.

“All the incidents were said to have occurred at their home at Kampung Daha Seroban, Serian,” he was quoted saying.

It is also understood that the 19-year-old girl is now 22 weeks pregnant.

The four  suspects are being investigated for incest under Section 376B of the Penal Code.

Those convicted of forced incest can be punished with jail of between 10 and 30 years and whipping.

