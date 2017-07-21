Sarawakian schoolboy suspected of feeding friend roach poison

A schoolboy in Sarawak is arrested for feeding his friend noodles laced with roach poison. ― Picture via Facebook/BorneoKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― A 13-year-old boy was arrested at his home in Sri Aman, Sarawak today on suspicion of poisoning a schoolmate.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said the victim is believed to have been given noodles laced with roach poison in school yesterday, The Star Online reported.

“We have arrested the 13-year-old schoolboy and also seized a box of roach poison,” the policeman was quoted saying.

The victim was said to have started vomiting shortly after consuming the noodles and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s father filed a police complaint after being told by a teacher about the incident at school.

Police are investigating the case under Section 328 of the Penal Code for causing hurt by poisoning. The provision carries a jail sentence of up to 10 years and a fine for those found guilty.