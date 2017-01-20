Sarawakian fugitive charged with murder in Singapore

Donny Meluda, the last suspect in the 2010 Kallang slashing that left one dead and three injured, is seen under police escort in Singapore January 20, 2017. He is also known as Abdul Rahman Abdullah. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 20 — A Sarawak man who had been on the run for more than six years following his alleged involvement in the 2010 Kallang slashing was charged with murder today at a Singapore court, The Straits Times reported.

The report said Abdul Rahman Abdullah, 25, is accused of being part of a gang that killed Indian national Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, 41, at an open field along Kallang Road near the Riverine by the Park condominium on May 30, 2010.

Also known as Donny Meluda, he is now remanded at the Central Police Division with permission to be taken out for investigations, it said.

The report said Abdul Rahman, who was unrepresented, will be back in court on January 27.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty, it said.

Meanwhile, TODAY reported that the 2010’s crime spree also involved the robbing and slashing of two Indian nationals and a Singaporean, before the group set upon Shanmuganathan.

No plea was taken from Meluda today, said the report.

Meluda’s three accomplices, all Sarawakians, who were arrested in 2010, had already been convicted.

Hairee Landak was sentenced to 33 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane, Micheal Garing was given the death penalty and Tony Imba was sentenced to life imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane, said the report.

It was reported by The Borneo Post that Meluda was arrested in Sibu, Sarawak last Saturday and then handed over to Singapore police on January 18. — Bernama