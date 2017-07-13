Sarawak won’t quit Malaysia after London trip, chief minister says

There has been questions and doubts over Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg’s motive in sending a legal team to London, with some objecting to the unnecessary expenses incurred. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said his decision to send a legal team to London was not a precursor to the state leaving the Malaysian federation.

He added that his administration’s motive in doing so was merely to continue the autonomy initiated he inherited from his predecessor, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, The Borneo Post Online reported today.

“Tok Nan initiated this movement to pursue autonomy for Sarawak based on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and I will continue his legacy, but we cannot go blindly,” he was quoted saying.

“We need the facts so that we can negotiate matters important to our people and state and hopefully our prime minister is open hearted when we sit down to discuss.”

There has been questions and doubts over Abang Johari’s motive in sending a legal team to London, with some objecting to the unnecessary expenses incurred.

Abang Johari maintained that the trip’s objective was to clarify all facts so that the state government can have a strong legal foundation to pursue its rights as enshrined in the agreement.

“Why are there people afraid of us sending a legal team to London, including some in peninsular Malaysia? What is there to fear? We will remain in Malaysia and that’s the fact.

“What is Sarawak’s right, give back to Sarawak. It is as simple as that,” he was quoted saying further.

Among those who have criticised the London trip is DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen who said the trip is unnecessary and a waste of money and Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayu who said that the move would be inviting foreigners to “intervene” in national affairs.

The legal team heading to London will be led by Sarawak Law, Federal-State Relations and Project Monitoring Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and consist of state legal counsel Datuk JC Fong, Sarawak deputy speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala and lawyers from the state Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The Borneo Post also reported that the legal team would be in London on July 16 to conduct the study for between four and five days.