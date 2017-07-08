Sarawak will form council for biodiversity research

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg (left) visits the research laboratory of Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute, July 8, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKOTA SAMARAYAN, July 8 ― A research council will be created to oversee all research on Sarawak's rich biodiversity resources by the state and federal institutions, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said a Bill on the council will be tabled by state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawaong at the coming session of the state assembly.

He said Manyin is expected to present the draft Bill to the state Cabinet by September for discussion and endorsement before tabling it in the state assembly.

“As you know, we need a body to coordinate and regulate all the researches on our resources that will give value to our economy,” he said told reporters after his working visit to the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute here.

He said research findings collected from the research institutions that is not classified will be stored on a data system.

“Interested private sector or investors can retrieve the information from the system for further development for their products,” he said.

The chief minister said that Sarawak has a lot of hidden wealth in the form of resources waiting to be exploited for commercialisation.

He said this is where the state government and the local research institutions, including universities, can collaborate to conduct researches on the state's rich biodiversity resources.

Abang Johari said the state government is also collaborating with the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, in getting intellectual property for patents or rights on reaching findings for global product development.