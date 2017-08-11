Sarawak warns action against officers implicated in housing agency fund abuse

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian says he has ordered investigation into the alleged misused of millions of funds belonging to Housing Developmen Corporation. —Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 11 — Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian warned today that appropriate action will be taken against officers found guilty of misusing millions of ringgit belonging to the state-owned Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

He said he has instructed the Local Government and Housing Ministry’s permanent secretary Bakri Zaini to conduct a thorough internal investigation after the recently released Auditor-General Report showed suspicious payment to contractors.

“If the investigation shows of any wrongdoing, definitely we will take action,” he told reporters after handing over prizes to the winners of the winners of the national-level creative writing competition for Chinese schools here.

Dr Sim said he has yet to receive the outcome of the internal investigation which he ordered last week.

“I want the investigation to be completed as soon as possible, but it must be done properly, otherwise the outcome will become an issue later if it is done improperly,” he said, pledging to make public of the outcome of the investigation once it has been completed.

According to the AG Report, a sum of RM2.88 million was said to have been paid to two contractors for non-existent repainting job of 12 public housing units in Miri.

The report said that an advance payment of RM16.06 million had also allegedly been made for Package 1 and Package 2 of the Jalan Utama upgrading project in Sibu without authorisation, resulting in the government incurring interest charges of RM1.77 million.

The audit also found that payments amounting to RM33.40 million were made by HDC to suppliers without being verified by an authorised officer while six payment vouchers amounting to RM20.77 million were also not supported by Payment Certificates.

Yesterday, Sarawak DAP lodged a report with the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on the alleged misuse of funds belonging to HDC.