Sarawak wants fire safety standards upheld at kindergartens and nurseries

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian gives a reminder on fire safety compliance. —Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 15 — A Sarawak minister reminded kindergarten and nursery operators today to comply with fire safety standards, after a fire razed a religious school in Kuala Lumpur, killing 23.

"We don't want to put the lives of our young children unnecessarily at risk as what was happening," Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said, referring to the death of 21 pupils and two wardens when a fire broke out at Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

He said it was better that the operators do the right thing rather than to feel sorry later.

"I hope that the state Bomba will check the private premises used by the operators to run the nurseries and kindergartens to ensure that they comply with the regulations," he told reporters at a dinner gathering which he hosted for local media practitioners here last night, referring to the Fire and Rescue Department.

Dr Sim also said that high rise buildings in Sarawak are found to be safe from fire outbreak.

He said this was confirmed by the local authorities which made a thorough check on these buildings in June this year.

He said he had asked the local authorities to check these buildings if they met the Bomba's requirements following the outbreak of a fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey social housing block in London, on June 14 this year. The inferno, which happened in the middle of the night, killed at least 80 people.

Dr Sim also told owners of new high rise buildings to ensure that their properties were fully equipped with fire safety measures.

"There should not be any shortcut or cutting corners in any construction of high rise buildings at the expense of life," he said.