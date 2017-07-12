Sarawak Veterinary Services Dept to extend vaccination radius in Serian district

Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picTELUK INTAN, July 12 ― The Veterinary Services Department will expand the rabies vaccination radius for dogs and cats to curb the spread of the disease in the Serian district, Sarawak.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said a new case recently detected in Kampung Ampungan, Serian, had to date brought the number of rabies cases in the district to four.

“Besides extending the vaccination radius, we will increase the amount of vaccines from the 6,000 vials already sent,” he told a news conference after opening the 38th annual general meeting of the Sungai Manik/Labu Kubong Area Farmers Organisation (PPK) in Chenderong Balai, here, today.

At the event, Tajuddin also witnessed the handing-over of the Sungai Manik/Labu Kubong PPK business zakat (tithe) of RM91,724,03 by its chairman Suib Sulaimen to a representative of the Perak Islamic Religious Council.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry confirmed the fourth rabies case involving a five-year-old girl who was bitten by a dog on May 27 in Kampung Saroban, about 10 kilometres from the locations of the three other cases.

The ministry had on July 1, announced three rabies cases in Serian which were confirmed through lab tests done on June 30. ― Bernama