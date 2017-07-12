Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Sarawak Veterinary Services Dept to extend vaccination radius in Serian district

Wednesday July 12, 2017
01:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policyThe Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policy

Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage servicesTiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage services

Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groupsIndonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups

Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watchesAbramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picSarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picTELUK INTAN, July 12 ― The Veterinary Services Department will expand the rabies vaccination radius for dogs and cats to curb the spread of the disease in the Serian district, Sarawak.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said a new case recently detected in Kampung Ampungan, Serian, had to date brought the number of rabies cases in the district to four.

“Besides extending the vaccination radius, we will increase the amount of vaccines from the 6,000 vials already sent,” he told a news conference after opening the 38th annual general meeting of the Sungai Manik/Labu Kubong Area Farmers Organisation (PPK) in Chenderong Balai, here, today.

At the event, Tajuddin also witnessed the handing-over of the Sungai Manik/Labu Kubong PPK business zakat (tithe) of RM91,724,03 by its chairman Suib Sulaimen to a representative of the Perak Islamic Religious Council.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry confirmed the fourth rabies case involving a five-year-old girl who was bitten by a dog on May 27 in Kampung Saroban, about 10 kilometres from the locations of the three other cases.

The ministry had on July 1, announced three rabies cases in Serian which were confirmed through lab tests done on June 30. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline