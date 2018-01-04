Sarawak told to ask Putrajaya for RM500m to fix dilapidated schools before GE14

See, speaking to reporters at a press conference, says the disbursement of the allocation after the general election could cause delay in the repair works of the critically dilapidated schools. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Jan 4 — An Opposition lawmaker has told the Sarawak government today to remind Putrajaya to immediately pay out this year’s RM500 million allocation for critically dilapidated schools here before the 14th general elections (GE14) is called.

PKR’s Batu Lintang state lawmaker See Chee How claimed that any disbursement of the allocation after the election could cause delay in repairing these schools.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the state government vigorously pursue Putrajaya for the disbursement of the RM500 million before the Dewan Rakyat is dissolved,” he told reporters.

He also pointed out that school building and construction projects will need time to be planned and for completion.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also the Finance Minister, had announced that RM500 million would be allocated to fit dilapidated schools in Sarawak this year and another RM500 million for next year.

The state government has identified 110 schools as critically dilapidated and another 415 others as dilapidated.

See, who is also state PKR vice-chairman, asked state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong to ensure that Putrajaya kept to its pledge that all allocations for the fitting of dilapidated schools be channeled to the state government to manage.

He said that this is to ensure that there will be no delay or leakages and that the projects to repair and replace dilapidated schools will be completed rapidly.

“It is unquestionable that the deplorable infrastructural facilities in our schools, combined with other factors, such as lack of teaching and learning resources and lack of qualified teacher, have led to Sarawak being rooted to the bottom in terms of ranking based on the average overall student passes in public examinations in the country,” he said.