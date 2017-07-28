Sarawak to use new method to catch stray dogs

File picture shows Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 28 — A new method to catch stray dog has been agreed to, said the president of the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), Datin Dona Drury Wee.

“The Sarawak Veterinary Services Department has ordered nine dog catching net from us and we will deliver them next week. The South Kuching City Hall (MBKS) has also ordered four nets from us, I should be able to deliver them tomorrow.

“So they are changing their method of catching the animal in accordance with international guidelines,” she told reporters after receiving the pre-exposure rabies vaccinations at the state Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa here today.

She said the government is doing the best it can to carry out preventive measures.

About 150 volunteers and front-liners also received the pre-exposure rabies vaccinations today, she added.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBM) secretariat in a statement, said 477 dogs had been vaccinated today, making the total number of animals vaccinated to date at 18,764 animals comprising 11,124 dogs, 7,595 cats and 45 other animals.

“A large scale rabies epidemic vaccination programme will be held at the Basketball Court, Lorong Arang, Everbright Estate, Kuching from 10.00am to 4.00pm tomorrow. Animal owners are urged to take them there for vaccination,” said the secretariat.

In the same statement, the secretariat announced 59 cases of dog bites had been reported today in Serian Division (16) and Kuching Division (43).

This brings the total number of dog bites from April 1, 2017 until today to 1,075 cases. A total of 29 victims of rabid dog bites had started anti-rabies vaccinations today making the total number undergoing the treatment at 652 cases,” said the secretariat.

In the meantime, the secretariat denied a report which was spread via whatsApp claiming that the Sarawak Health Department had announced the Darul Abidin Mosque, Jalan Astana area near here as a rabies epidemic area.

“The statement is not true,” said the secretariat. — Bernama