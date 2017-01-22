Sarawak to propose to federal govt to introduce technical, academic streams from Form One

SMK (P) Raja Zarina is pictured in Port Klang in this file picture taken on March 14, 2014. The Sarawak state government will propose to the federal government on having different streams — technical and academic — for students as early as Form One. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaSIBU, Jan 22 — The Sarawak state government will propose to the federal government on having different streams — technical and academic — for students as early as Form One.

Assistant Minister in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office, Datuk Len Talif Salleh said this was to determine the students’ future directions, as Sarawak planned to produce 1.3 million skilled workers by 2030.

“We’re putting this proposal to the federal government and there shouldn’t be any changes once it is implemented,” he told reporters at an event, here, last night.

Len also said that the implementation of the proposal must be consistent as it would take time to show its effectiveness.

A lot of parents had realised the importance and job opportunities in the technical and vocational field, he added. — Bernama