Sarawak to go ahead with the construction of Trusan dam

KUCHING, July 21 ― The Sarawak state government will proceed with building the Trusan dam in Limbang Division after the completion of the Baleh dam in Kapit Division, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said unlike other mega dams in Sarawak which are only generating electricity, the proposed Trusan dam will supply both electricity and water once it is completed.

“The Trusan dam will not supply electricity and water to northern Sarawak, but we will also supply these two commodities to our neighbours Brunei and Sabah,” he said at the Hari Raya gathering organised by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) here.

However, the chief minister did not provide details on the proposed Trusan dam, except to say that SEB would undertake its construction.

“In other words, the revenue stream of the Trusan dam will be endless,” he said.

He gave an assurance that the state government will make sure that the Trusan dam will not adversely affect the environment in the area.

“We will contain the environment because we want to preserve our rich biodiversity intact,” he said.

The 1,285-megawatts Baleh dam, which will commence its construction in October next year, is expected to be completed by 2025.

SEB, the state-owned power supplier, recently acquired 2,400-megawatts Bakun dam for RM2.5 billion from the federal government, and last year the energy company completed the construction of a 944-megawatts Murum dam.

The 100-megawatts Batang Ai dam was completed in 1984.

Meanwhile, SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi said SEB is in talks with Brunei and Sabah on power exchange agreements, which will provide a platform for the energy company to build the Borneo power grid.

“We have taken our first step towards a TransBorneo grid with our first interconnection to West Kalimantan last year,” he said.