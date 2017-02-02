Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Sarawak to get RM639.7m for Second Rolling Plan of 11MP

Thursday February 2, 2017
05:20 PM GMT+8

KUCHING, FEB 2 — Sarawak has been allocated a sum of RM639.7 million to implement a total of 336 flood mitigation projects and programmes under the Second Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this excluded the RM250 million allocated earlier to Sibu and Kuching for similar purposes and which would be implemented within this month.

He told the media this after paying a courtesy call on the new Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg at his office here today.

Wan Junaidi said the visit was to brief him on the various responsibilities, plans and projects of the 12 agencies under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in the state.

“They range from forest protection, flood mitigation, biodiversity, environmental issues to forest certification and others,” he said.

Wan Junaidi added that during the visit, he had sought Abang Johari’s assistance to identify areas to set up seven new air and water (sea and river) quality monitoring stations.

“We hope to commission a new Air and Water (Sea and River) Quality Monitoring System for the country by this year and these new stations are among its components.

“Currently we are using the PM10 System but the new one is an upgrade to PM 2.5 which means it can detect floating particles like the one used in Singapore,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said the system to be centred at the Department of Environment headquarters would be fully functional by next year. — Bernama

