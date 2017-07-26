Sarawak to establish buffer zone between Sri Aman, Sarikei in rabies fight

The committee said the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) would conduct surveillance and take samples from canines in the zone for laboratory tests, especially in the urban areas to determine their status.
“On the other hand, the local councils in the zone will take the necessary action to ensure that no stray dogs are roaming in the areas of their jurisdiction,” the committee said in a statement here today.
Meanwhile, JPBNS also said the Special Joint Committee on Prevention and Control of Rabies (Sarawak-West Kalimantan), in a recent meeting, had agreed to increase cooperation to curb the spread of the rabies outbreak with emphasis on five areas.
These included establishing two-way communication between JPVS and West Kalimantan Food, Husbandry and Animal Health Department; exchanging information on rabies; creating an “immune belt” along the border in southern Sarawak; prohibiting of the import and export of animals; as well as exchanging experience and conduct joint training, if necessary, said JPBNS.
The committee also said that the Sarawak Health Department had set up a specialised Dog Bite Clinic at the Serian Hospital, Sri Aman Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital and the Sentosa Health Clinic in Kuching.
“Those who live away from these clinics and have been bitten by dogs, especially for cases which have taken since April, are advised to seek treatment at nearby health clinics or hospitals,” JPBNS said.
According to the committee, a total of 18,144 domestic animals comprising 10,504 dogs and 7,595 cats, as well as other pet mammals were vaccinated in Sarawak.
“At the moment, vaccine stockpiles for the animals are enough. The JPVS will carry out large-scale and well-planned vaccination in certain places which will be communicated from time to time via the media,” it said.
The Health Ministry announced that the outbreak had claimed the lives of five people in the Serian district so far, with the latest case involving a 52-year-old man who died on Sunday. — Bernama
Wednesday July 26, 2017
09:20 PM GMT+8
