Sarawak to dedicate 46-acre park to Adenan Satem’s memory

Adenan who rose to popularity among Sarawakians over his efforts to reclaim state rights, died last Wednesday at age 72, after just about three years in office. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Sarawak government will be building a park on a 46-acre parcel of land in Kuching, to be dedicated to the memory of the late Sarawak chief minister, Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

The Borneo Post quoted Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang, saying that the proposal for the park was brought to Adenan prior to the state election last year.

Lo added that the MPP had then received a letter from the Land and Survey Department granting the approval for the park, within just a month after the meeting with Adenan.

“I am now even more determined to protect this piece of land and to develop it into a park, just like what he would have envisaged,” Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman was quoted saying, referring to Adenan.

He died at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan this afternoon at 1.25pm from a heart attack.

In last year's state election, he led the state Barisan Nasional (BN) to a landslide victory, winning 72 out of 82 state seats.

Born on January 27, 1944, he took over from long-serving Chief Minister Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who is now the state governor.