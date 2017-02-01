Sarawak to continue to recognise UEC, give aid to Chinese schools, says chief minister

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg says Sarawak will continue to recognise the United Education Certificate. — Bernama picSIBU, Feb 1 ― Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg today said the state government would continue to recognise the United Education Certificate (UEC), as well as provide financial aid to Chinese schools in the state.

The policy, adopted since Tan Sri Adenan Satem was Chief Minister, has enabled the Sarawak people with the certificate to join the state civil service and also obtain education loan from Sarawak Foundation, making it the only state in the country to recognise UEC, which is equivalent to the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM).

“As the captain, I'll continue with the policy of recognising UEC and providing financial aid to Chinese schools in Sarawak,” he said at the Sibu division United Chinese Association's Chinese New Year celebration here last night.

Abang Johari said he would also continue to fight for the devolution ofpower from the federal government to the state, as well as to further develop the state's economy and protect the green environment in the state.

The state government, he said, also planned to hold a digital economic conference.

He said Sarawak, which now has a population of 2.7 million, had its own strength, in terms of natural resources and the talents of its people.

Abang Johari was sworn in as Chief Minister last Jan 13 following the death of Tan Sri Adenan on January 11. ― Bernama