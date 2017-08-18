Sarawak to allow croc hunting starting today

Sarawak authorities say at least 45 individuals have so far applied for licences to hunt and sell crocodile meat locally. — APF picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The Sarawak Forest Department will begin approving applications to hunt crocodiles today, with successful applicants allowed to start hunting immediately, The Borneo Post reported.

The new policy was announced by Deputy Controller of Wildlife at the Forest Department, Engkamat Lading, who said at least 45 individuals have so far applied for licences to hunt and sell crocodile meat locally.

Another three have applied for licences under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) to export crocodile meat, skin or hatchlings.

“Starting [August 18] those who have obtained their licences from us can start harvesting crocodiles in the wild,” Engkamat was quoted saying.

But licence holders were warned that the authorities cannot be held responsible in case of any untoward incidence, saying that they would have to operate at their own risk.

The issuance of licences for controlled hunting of crocodiles in the wild by the Sarawak authorities is intended to minimise conflicts between humans and the reptiles, Engkamat said.

The issuance of licences would be very stringent and based on the department’s standard operating procedures.

He said the Forest Department will only issue the licences to those who can assist in the management of crocodiles in the wild.

“This will ensure sustainable harvesting of the resource,” he said.

The CITES licences will only be applicable in Sarawak since other states do not allow harvesting of wild crocodiles.