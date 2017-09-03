Sarawak state govt wants to develop all ethnic groups, says Abang Johari

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government under his leadership wanted to develop all the ethnic groups in the state. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 3 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said the state government under his leadership wanted to develop all the ethnic groups in the state.

He said besides bringing development to the Malay community, he had plans to redevelop the Chinese settlements, including in the Padungan area.

“To develop the Iban areas, we have set up the Upper Rajang Development Authority to develop the Batang Raja area right until Kapit, and the Highlands Development Agency, which is entrusted to develop the Baram area for the Orang Ulu community.

“The Upper Rajang Development Authority is led by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing and Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, and the Highlands Development Agency by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.”

Abang Johari said this at the Korban Perdana Takaful Ikhlas event at Darul Hana Mosque, Kampung Patingan, here, today in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration.

“We just want to focus on development... let’s not talk about religion and race as we want to help all communities,” he added.

Earlier, the chief minister said Sarawak needed a modern and systematic urban development programme, in tandem with the state’s current rapid development process.

In this regard, Abang Johari said the state government had plans to develop Satok as a new commercial district.

He said a twin-building project with a modern concept was going on at the former Bina Mara site in Jalan Haji Taha, here, and scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Also present at the event was Takaful Ikhlas Berhad chairman Sharkawi Alis, who said the company had contributed 14 cows for sacrifice and the 1,000 packets of beef distributed to residents in the Satok area. — Bernama