Sarawak, Singapore to collaborate on agriculture, tourism, CM says

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaking to reporters in Kuching, January 13, 2018. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 13 — Sarawak and Singapore have agreed to work together in the fields of agriculture and tourism, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced.

Abang Johari said he and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had discussed on the possible collaborations during their recent meeting in Singapore.

According to Abang Johari, Lee had also acknowledged Sarawak’s potential and its digital economy initiatives.

Thus, he said Sarawak government would set up an office in Singapore latest by January next year to assist Sarawak entrepreneurs wishing to do business with their Singaporean counterparts.

Abang Johari disclosed this in his speech at the 14th Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) General Assembly Appreciation Dinner here tonight.

In the meantime, Abang Johari also called on voters in Sarawak to give Barisan Nasional the big victory it deserved as an appreciation of Prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s deeds and contribution to Sarawak.

He said PBB must also win all the seats it would contest the 14th general election. — Bernama