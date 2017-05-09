Sarawak Report stalks PM’s wife in UK, minister calls them ‘low class’

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (pic) said the Sarawak Report people were absolutely rude stalking and harassing Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has slammed the Sarawak Report over the absolute lack of decorum and manners demonstrated by stalking and harassing the Malaysian Prime Minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, yesterday.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said the Sarawak Report people were absolutely rude and the fact that they felt they had a right to be rude demonstrated that they were a low class of people.

“We would expect people from so-called civilised England to at least show respect to the wife of a foreign Prime Minister but apparently diplomacy is reserved only for their own kind.

“They shouted slanderous allegations that are nothing but a pack of lies while saying that freedom of the press allows them to say whatever they like. They then asked Rosmah why go to the United Kingdom (UK) if she does not want to be stalked,” Salleh countered in a post on his blog, sskeruak.blogspot.my, today.

He also pointed out the fact that the Sarawak Report refused to publish their accounts and reveal their source of funds showed they were afraid of being transparent but yet accused others of that.

The Sarawak Report had hurled some allegations over Rosmah's visit to the UK.

The patron of Permata Negara is currently on a seven-day visit to the UK since Thursday until May 10 for a visit to expand the PERMATA programme. ― Bernama