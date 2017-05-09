Sarawak raises hill timber charge 6,250pc

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg (seated centre) with Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing (left) at the closing of a parliamentarian seminar, May 9, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 9 — Sarawak will increase the cess payment for hill timber from 80 sen to RM50 per cubic metre starting July 1, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Taliff Salleh explained today.

“We are looking at RM200 million to RM300 million collection under the new rate, compared to about RM15 million under the present rate,” he said, adding that the state government needs a lot of money for education fund.

He said the chief minister was unhappy with timber companies who have reneged on their promises to plant certain species of trees on areas previously logged.

Instead, half of the 300,000 hectares in planted forests were the result of the state government’s efforts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said the increase was timely as the rate was unchanged for over three decades.

He explained that the hike was meant to drive timber firms towards planted forests, while the cess payments collected would be channelled to the Sarawak Foundation for its education fund.

“I am disappointed with timber companies for not meeting their obligation to conduct research on trees that can go at a faster rate,” he said, adding that these fast growing trees or industrial trees could be planted in areas which have been logged.