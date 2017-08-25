Sarawak praises churches for multilingual prayer initiative for national unity

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (second right) with Most Reverend Simon Peter Poh (right) and other Christian leaders at the National Prayer Service, August 25, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Aug 25 ― Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the state government appreciates the initiative of the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) to hold a prayer service for the wellbeing of the leaders and nation, especially when it coincides with National Day.

He said the presence of the leaders of the various Christian denominations at the prayer service joining hands shows that they want peace and racial harmony to continue to exist, not only in the state but also the nation.

“This is a healthy move and I am sure that the prayer will be answered,” he told reporters after attending the prayer service at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre last night.

Leaders from the non-Islamic faiths were also attending the prayer service as invited guests of ACS.

The prayer was conducted in English, Bahasa Melayu, Iban, Kayan, Bidayuh and Mandarin.

Uggah said Christians in Sarawak are patriotic, want to live in peace and maintain religious and racial harmony.

“When a nation is peaceful, it is good for everyone and they can practise their religious freedom in peace,” he said.

In his opening prayer, the Archbishop of Kuching Roman Catholic Church Simon Peter Poh said Christians are joined in their hands and hearts in solidarity with fellow Malaysians to seek “God's blessing for all peoples in our nation Malaysia.”

“Through the diversity of your gifts, dwelling within your children, may unity, harmony and peace fill our whole nation,” he said, praying that freedom and liberty may reign and that all people my love in unity and harmony.

Poh urged the Christians to pray for the state leaders and nation on this coming National Day and Malaysia Day.

ACS president Reverend Datuk Justin Wan said it is God's will for Sarawakians to be Malaysians, and not as Singaporeans or Indonesians.

Among those present were state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Michael Manyin, Anglican Archbishop of Kuching and Brunei Danald Jute and Seventh-Day Adventist Mission President Pastor Denney Nebor.