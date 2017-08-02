Sarawak power producer inks RM8b deal with China firm for Baleh dam

Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing was present at the signing of the contract between a Chinese and a local Sarawak company for the construction of an RM8 billion Baleh dam in the Kapit division. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Aug 2 ― SEB Power Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of state-owned power provider Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) today signed a contract with a Chinese and a local Sarawak company for the construction of an RM8 billion Baleh dam in the Kapit division.

China's Gezhouba Group Company Limited and Untang Jaya Sdn Bhd will undertake the construction of the main civil works of the dam for RM3 billion.

With the signing of the contract, Gezhouba Group and Untang Jaya will start with the design works soon.

The contract also includes the construction of the dam, intake structure, spillway and penstocks.

The construction of the dam is scheduled to begin in October next year.

SEB group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili and executive vice-president James Ung Sing Kwong signed on behalf of SEB Power while Gezhouba Group was represented by its Malaysia representatives Xu Zhongguo and Huang Mingxing.

Untang Jaya was represented by its director Micheal Jawa and managing director Minor Panyau.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing, who is also the state Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, and SEB chairman Datuk Amar Hamed Sepawi were present.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hamed said the signing of the contract is an avenue for sharing of expertise between Gezhouba Group and Untang Jaya.

“At the same time, it is also in line with SEB's aim to support the state's initiatives to maximize local and Bumiputra content in its procurement and contracts,” he added.

He said the construction of Baleh dam is guided by the International Hydropower Association's Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocol and ICOLD (International Commission on Large Dams).

Hamed said Gezhouba Group, an international company with an excellent track record, has participated in more than 100 hydropower projects around the world.

Located on the Baleh River about 95km upstream from the confluence with the Rejang River in Kapit, Baleh dam will generate 1,285 megawatts of renewable energy once the project is complete. The project is expected to be fully commissioned in 2026.

The project will not involve any community resettlement although some farmland is affected.

SEB's other dams are the 100-megawatts Batang Ai, 944-MW Murum, which was completed last year, and the 2,400-MW Bakun, which was recently acquired by the state government for RM2.5 billion from the federal government.