Sarawak police say mystery of woman’s death solved after man’s arrest

MIRI, Dec 6 — The police believed the mystery of a woman’s death on Saturday is solved with the arrest of a local man at 7.30am yesterday.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Dev Kumar said initial investigation revealed that debt problems could be one of the causes leading to the death of the victim following the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect, who was also believed to be her former boyfriend.

“The victim has been identified by a family member as a divorcee with three children, aged 52, and known as Yeong Musa from Mukah,” he said in a media conference here today.

Dev said the suspect was remanded for seven days until Dec 11 while the postmortem was being carried out at the Miri Hospital to determine the actual cause of the victim’s death.

He said the victim’s identity was ascertained after an investigation team found a police report lodged at the Mukah police station on Dec 3 that the victim had left her house in Mukah on Nov 27 and did not return home.

The body of the victim was believed to have been thrown into the Sungai Miri on Nov 30 and injury marks were found on her face when it was found on Saturday, he said.

He said a Proton Iswara car belonging to the suspect was seized and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

For the record, the victim’s body was found floating at the waist, by a fisherman in Sungai Miri near Kampung Pulau Melayu at 6.30 am on Saturday.

The decomposed body was found fully clothed with the head wrapped in a sack and tied at the waist. — Bernama