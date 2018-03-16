Sarawak police probe Facebook video of beheading

KUCHING, March 16 — The police have begun an investigation into a report on the circulation of a video clip on Facebook showing a woman being stabbed and beheaded by a masked man.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar MM Sree Shunmugam said today the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

He has also advised a Facebook user by the name of Kenedy Morie to come forward and assist the police in the investigation.

Dev Kumar said some Facebook users had falsely linked the video to the Sri Aman murder case where the head of a woman was found at a riverbank in Skait, Sri Aman.

“However, checks by the police have confirmed that the video originated from a country in South America and is in no way related to the case in Sri Aman,” he said in a statement.

Dev Kumar warned social media users to stop spreading false news that could hamper the investigation of the Sri Aman murder and subsequent prosecution. — Bernama