Sarawak police nab 36 illegal gambling suspects

MIRI, Sept 27 — Sarawak police arrested 36 suspects including six foreigners believed to be involved in illegal gambling in multiple raids conducted simultaneously yesterday.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department Chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the 36, of which 13 were women, were aged between 18 and 51.

“They are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and Immigration Act,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police also seized RM5,301 in cash, mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries in 26 illegal 4D raids.

In three other raids conducted by CID teams at cyber gambling outlets in Kuching, Padawan and Kota Samarahan, 16 tablets and cash amounting to RM7,441 were seized,” he said. — Bernama