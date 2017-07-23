Sarawak police: Husband finds body of ‘murdered’ wife in oil palm plantation

MIRI, July 23 — An Indonesian woman who was missing from her work site was found dead by her husband at Ladang Pakut Sungai Kelat, Bekenu at about 3.30pm yesterday.

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the victim, Murniati Samade, 43, had initially gone to a private oil palm plantation to work with her husband.

“Batu Niah police were informed that a woman was found dead at an oil palm plantation with injuries on her body,” he said in a statement, here today adding that police from Bekenu who arrived at the scene confirmed that Murniati was dead.

According to Dev, the victim was found by her husband at a private oil palm plantation in Sg Kelat, Simpang Pakut, Km59, Jln Miri-Bintulu.

Both husband and wife had gone to the plantation to work at about 7.30am.

“Upon reaching their work site, the husband was assigned to load bunches of palm oil fruits on a lorry while the victim had gone to cut grass at a nearby location. At about 10.30am the husband started looking for his wife but could not find her at the work site.

“The husband started looking elsewhere before finding her body at the said location at about 3.30pm. We have yet to confirm if she was raped,” he said adding that the case has been classified as murder and would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama