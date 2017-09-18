Sarawak police hit hard on illegal online gambling

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar (centre) says six of the suspects have been remanded for two days and the foreigner 14 days. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 18 — Police on Saturday raided a cyber gambling and illegal 4D online transaction centre at a shoplot in Jalan Satok here and arrested seven people including a foreigner, aged between 17 and 30 years old, believed to be the employees.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the raid was the first of its kind in Sarawak involving a centre that collected online bets for illegal 4D and also online payment for cyber gambling reloads and winnings.

He said six of the suspects had been remanded in police custody for two days while the foreigner, for 14 days under the Immigration Act for not possessing travel documents.

“Eight computers and 18 mobile phones used for online transactions were seized, and the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Betting Act 1953,” he said in a statement here today.

Dev said throughout last week, Sarawak police conducted 27 successful gambling raids all over the state that resulted in the arrest of 39 individuals aged between 16 and 52, including five foreigners.— Bernama