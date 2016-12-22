Sarawak party wants new tax law delayed, says may discriminate on religion

UPP's George Lo said the new income tax exemption law was causing confusion and worry among churches, temples, charitable trusts and foundations as the amendment would impact their income. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The federal government must defer the January implementation of a law amendment that may see Malaysians taxed for practising their faith and clarify it first, Sarawak party United People’s Party (UPP) has said.

George Lo, secretary-general of the Barisan Nasional-friendly UPP, highlighted an amendment to the Income Tax Act 1967 that will exempt income of religious and charitable bodies from tax if meant for “charitable purposes”, adding that this effectively means that there would be tax on the incomes of religious bodies that are used for religious purposes.

“If that is the case, it is most unfortunate that the government will be taxing the people for practising their faiths through taxing the religious organisations they belong to,” he was quoted saying by local daily The Borneo Post.

Lo said clearer guidelines on what amounts to “religious purposes” was required, pointing out that charity is an integral part of all religious bodies.

He asked whether funds used for constructing, repairing and maintaining a religious organisations’ buildings would come under the category of religious or charitable purposes, as many such buildings serve dual purposes.

The Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6, which lists down income which is exempt from tax, includes under item 13(1)(b) “a religious institution or organisation which is not operated or conducted primarily for profit and which is established in Malaysia exclusively for the purposes of religious worship or the advancement of religion”.

However, in the Finance Bill 2016 that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on November 23 and by the Dewan Negara on December 15, an additional requirement that the income be meant for “charitable purposes” was introduced.

This was done through a clause in the Bill to replace the original line with “a religious institution or organisation in respect of any contribution received for charitable purposes in the basis year for a year of assessment provided such institution or organisation is not operated or conducted primarily for profit and is established in Malaysia exclusively for the purpose of religious worship or the advancement of religion”.

The explanatory note for the Bill says the amendment on this tax exemption change will take effect from the year of assessment 2017 and onwards.

Lo claimed that federal lawmakers both from the ruling coalition and opposition had failed to speak up for the people as the amendment was passed without debate, adding that all elected representatives should be more “vigilant” in carrying out their duties.

He said the new income tax exemption law was causing confusion and worry among churches, temples, charitable trusts and foundations as the amendment would impact their income, adding that the federal government should postpone its implementation and engage with the representatives of such bodies.

“Now that the amendment has been passed, we have to deal with its consequence and get a clearer picture of what it entails,” he was also quoted saying.