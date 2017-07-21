Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Sarawak moves to shield Sri Aman after rabies-positive dog found there

Friday July 21, 2017
09:40 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Police fire tear gas to halt Morocco ‘million-man march’Police fire tear gas to halt Morocco ‘million-man march’

The Edit: Elon Musk promises NY-DC run in 29 minutesThe Edit: Elon Musk promises NY-DC run in 29 minutes

The Edit: TOP dodges jail timeThe Edit: TOP dodges jail time

The Edit: Honda Civic hatchback reviewedThe Edit: Honda Civic hatchback reviewed

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

There have been a total of 516 cases of dog bites reported in Sarawak since April, with the state declaring 18 areas as outbreak areas. — Reuters pic There have been a total of 516 cases of dog bites reported in Sarawak since April, with the state declaring 18 areas as outbreak areas. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Sarawak Health Department has started rabies control activities in Sri Aman, Sarawak after a dog was detected to be rabies positive in the Punggu Mawang there.

It’s local daily, The Borneo Post reported the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat saying 26 cases of dog bites were reported in Sri Aman alone yesterday.

The number of cases is almost similar to Serian, which reported 29 cases of dog bites yesterday. Serian has already been declared as a rabies outbreak area.

There have been a total of 516 cases of dog bites reported in the state since April, with the state declaring 18 areas as outbreak areas.

The rabies outbreak in Sarawak has so far claimed four lives. A fifth case was also reported yesterday.

In a separate news article, The Borneo Post also reported 13 individuals have died from rabies in Kalimantan Barat, the Indonesian region bordering Serian in Sarawak, since July 11. 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline