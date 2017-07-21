Sarawak moves to shield Sri Aman after rabies-positive dog found there

There have been a total of 516 cases of dog bites reported in Sarawak since April, with the state declaring 18 areas as outbreak areas. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Sarawak Health Department has started rabies control activities in Sri Aman, Sarawak after a dog was detected to be rabies positive in the Punggu Mawang there.

It’s local daily, The Borneo Post reported the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat saying 26 cases of dog bites were reported in Sri Aman alone yesterday.

The number of cases is almost similar to Serian, which reported 29 cases of dog bites yesterday. Serian has already been declared as a rabies outbreak area.

There have been a total of 516 cases of dog bites reported in the state since April, with the state declaring 18 areas as outbreak areas.

The rabies outbreak in Sarawak has so far claimed four lives. A fifth case was also reported yesterday.

In a separate news article, The Borneo Post also reported 13 individuals have died from rabies in Kalimantan Barat, the Indonesian region bordering Serian in Sarawak, since July 11.