Sarawak minister blames unregistered cross-border marriages for stateless kids

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Unregistered cross-border marriages between Malaysians and Indonesians are part of the cause of stateless children in Sarawak.

Sarawak Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said there were rampant cases among the communities at the state border with Kalimantan Indonesia, The Borneo Post reported today.

“This has led to the child becoming stateless, and the procedure to register would become complicated as it would require various documents to prove the status of the child,” she was quoted saying said during an outreach programme at Kampung Mujat yesterday.

She said that parents in such situations needed to take the initiative by approaching a consulate to clarify any possible issues that can arise from an unregistered marriage which would be detrimental to their children’s future.

She said that birth registration was compulsory under the law, regardless of the parent’s status in the country.

She urged community leaders in border villages to be watchful and remind their people to register their marriages to prevent future citizenship problems for their children.

The outreach programme, involving the National Registration Department, Immigration Department, Indonesian Consulate and related agencies, has seen 1,256 cases this year up to June 20.

The state National Registration Department has set up a special taskforce to assist the stateless in the rural areas which is estimated to be around 2,000.

Other than cross-border marriages, the stateless population is also attributed to unregistered births in rural areas, parents without citizenship as they did not have identification documents or other unknown reasons.