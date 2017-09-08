Sarawak Legislative ssembly celebrates 150th anniversary

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg (right), with his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, are seen in this file picture. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 8 — The Sarawak Legislative Assembly, the oldest August House in the country, celebrates its 150th anniversary which kicks start today with the launching of the celebration’s logo by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg at the assembly building here.

It has previously celebrated its 100th, 121st, 125th and 135th anniversaries. The year-long 150th anniversary celebration will end on Sept 8, next year

Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar said for this 150th anniversary celebration, a special legislative assembly sitting and parade ceremony will be held in November.

He said the special sitting will be attended by the Yang diPertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib with the honourable members.

Other celebration programmes, he said, would include a state dinner, exhibition, launching of the state assembly’s e-Hansard, the publication of the 150th anniversary book, launching of its official song as well as the Pentas Rakyat together with fireworks display.

Meanwhile Abang Johari, at a press conference later, said the Sarawak legislative assembly is the oldest one in Malaysia and with the largest number of members, which has practised continuous democracy and changed the landscape of the state as it is today.

He said its evolution started with the establishment of the General Council by Raja Muda Charles J. Brooke, which held its first meeting in Bintulu on Sept 8, 1867.

“That was the first council where local representatives in the council expressed their views, and feedback to the government under the Rajah,” he said. — Bernama