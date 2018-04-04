Sarawak is close to my heart, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak receives a token of appreciation from Temenggong Joseph Ngau Lian, a representative of Sarawak ethnic leaders, during a dinner in Miri April 4, 2018. — Bernama pic MIRI, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today reassured that he would continue to protect Sarawak’s rights and develop the state together with its leadership.

Najib said Sarawak was close to his heart and this had been translated by various commitments and projects implemented through the close cooperation between the federal and state governments.

“I have come to Sarawak 60 times, done 163 walkabouts in 60 locations, and many projects were undertaken and in fact a huge allocation of RM22 billion was given for the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I have also handed back the Bakun Dam to the Sarawak government because the dam can supply energy needs that will draw more investors to come to the state.

He said this at the “Dinner with the Rakyat 2018” programme at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here tonight.

Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Meanwhile, Najib said the Barisan Nasional (BN) government had ensured that Malaysia is a stable, peaceful and safe nation.

“The people must choose a government with a proven track record.

“In politics, the people cannot make their assessment based on looking at or listening to politicians, but they must look at the character of the individual. The politician who is running for office can make promises but he will sing a different tune or say something totally opposite to what he had said earlier or been saying all the while,” he said. — Bernama