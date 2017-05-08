Last updated Monday, May 08, 2017 3:37 pm GMT+8

Sarawak IRB launches second ‘Ops Kutip’ this year

Monday May 8, 2017
02:43 PM GMT+8

Sarawak IRB director Ramlot Keli said the arrears involved 61 companies with taxes amounting to RM10,433,100.42 and 410 cases involving tax payers other than companies with taxes totalling RM11,831,464.58. — Reuters picSarawak IRB director Ramlot Keli said the arrears involved 61 companies with taxes amounting to RM10,433,100.42 and 410 cases involving tax payers other than companies with taxes totalling RM11,831,464.58. — Reuters picKUCHING, May 8 — The Sarawak Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today launched its second ‘Ops Kutip’ operation this year to collect arrears in taxes estimated at RM22.26 million. 

Its director, Ramlot Keli, said a total of 63 staff were involved in the operation which covered Kuching City, Petra Jaya, Pending, Tabuan Jaya BDC, Batu Kawa, Batu 7, Kota Samarahan, Penrissen, Padawan, Siburan, Serian, Sri Aman, Engkilili, Betong and Seratok.  

Ramlot said the arrears involved 61 companies with taxes amounting to RM10,433,100.42 and 410 cases involving tax payers other than companies (such as private businesses) with taxes totalling RM11,831,464.58.

Ramlot revealed the statistics at the launch of the operation here today.

The programme is conducted simultaneously with a national programme held today and tomorrow throughout the country. — Bernama

