Sarawak, Indonesian consulate forming joint committee to tackle rabies outbreak

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas says the formation of the joint committee is very essential as it acts as a venue to exchange information on all contagious diseases from both sides of the border. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, July 21 ― Sarawak and the Indonesia consulate-general here have agreed to form a joint committee to tackle the spread of rabies from West Kalimantan into Sarawak, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between a delegation from Sarawak which he led with the Indonesian consulate general led by its head of mission Jahar Gultom.

Uggah said details of the tasks to be undertaken by the joint committee are being worked out.

“We have asked the joint committee to come up with the details by this Monday,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail Online.

He said the formation of the joint committee is very essential as it acts as a venue to exchange information on all contagious diseases from both sides of the border.

“We know very little about the outbreak of rabies in West Kalimantan and this is why we need to form this joint committee where we can exchange information,” he said when asked about rabies outbreak in West Kalimantan since 2015.

According to Indonesian media reports, the rabies outbreak has occurred in the Indonesian villages near the border with Sarawak, particularly Serian and Sri Aman Divisions.

The Malaysian delegation to the meeting also included state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and the representatives of the police, medical and army.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg had said that the state government wanted collaboration with the Indonesian authorities to tackle the spread of rabies into Sarawak.

He said based on records rabies was brought into Serian Division by dogs crossing from the Indonesian villages near the border with Sarawak.

So far, four children have died in Sarawak caused by rabies after they have been bitten by rabid dogs.