Sarawak Hidro to release dam water if water level reaches 228 metres

SIBU, Jan 25 ― Sarawak Hidro Sendirian Berhad will undertake to release water through the Bakun dam spillway channel if the water level at the dam reaches 228 metre above sea level.

In a statement today, Sarawak Hidro said the release is due to the rain that is forecast to continue until a certain period by the Sarawak Meteorological Department.

The release according to the company's conventional procedures is expected to occur at 9am tomorrow.

However Sarawak Hidro will made announcements from time to time if there are any changes in the release of water from the dam.

The statement said the release was earlier done yesterday and the matter was referred to the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage as well as government agencies in the state.

Sarawak Hidro added the official statement on the water release was for public announcement only and not a notice or emergency announcement. ― Bernama