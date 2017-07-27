Sarawak Health Department detects 56 dog bite cases today

File picture shows Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 27 — The Sarawak Health Department today detected 56 cases of dog bite cases with reports of 14 cases received in Serian division, 38 cases in Kuching division and two cases each in Sri Aman and Samarahan divisions.

It is part of the surveillance and Active Case Detection (ACD) measures taken by the department as one of the agencies involved in the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JBNS) to curb the rabies outbreak in Sarawak.

JBNS secretariat, in a statement, here today said it brought the cumulative total of dog bite cases detected in these areas since April 1 until today to 1,016 cases.

He said 41 of the dog bite cases were given anti-rabies vaccination today, making the current cumulative total to 624 cases.

The statement added so far the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department has conducted 121 awareness campaigns on the rabies outbreak in villages and schools in the affected areas which was attended by 25,682 participants.

Since the Health Ministry announced the rabies outbreak in the Serian district early this month, five people had died from the disease with the last case involving a 52-year-old man on July 23. — Bernama