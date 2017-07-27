Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Sarawak Health Department detects 56 dog bite cases today

Thursday July 27, 2017
08:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlistThe Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlist

FIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concernsFIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concerns

ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’

Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picFile picture shows Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 27 — The Sarawak Health Department today detected 56 cases of dog bite cases with reports of 14 cases received in Serian division, 38 cases in Kuching division and two cases each in Sri Aman and Samarahan divisions.

It is part of the surveillance and Active Case Detection (ACD) measures taken by the department as one of the agencies involved in the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JBNS) to curb the rabies outbreak in Sarawak.

JBNS secretariat, in a statement, here today said it brought the cumulative total of dog bite cases detected in these areas since April 1 until today to 1,016 cases.

He said 41 of the dog bite cases were given anti-rabies vaccination today, making the current cumulative total to 624 cases.

The statement added so far the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department has conducted 121 awareness campaigns on the rabies outbreak in villages and schools in the affected areas which was attended by 25,682 participants.

Since the Health Ministry announced the rabies outbreak in the Serian district early this month, five people had died from the disease with the last case involving a 52-year-old man on July 23. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline