Sarawak government welcomes Oktoberfest, says good for tourism

Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah with assistant minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Petra Energy Berhad chairman Tan Sri Sulong Matjeraie at a press conference September 28, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TKUCHING, Sept 28 — Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today he does not have any problem with Oktoberfest 2017 being held in Sarawak.

“It is a festival of cultures during which time there will be plenty of food being served, and you know the Germans, it comes with beer,” he said told reporters after chairing the main organising committee of the Sarawak Regatta to be held here on November 17 to 19 this year.

“So, I don’t agree with what some extremists say that Oktoberfest is a beer festival. It is not,” he said when asked to respond to some groups, including PAS, seeking to stop Oktoberfest being held at the One Utama Shopping Complex in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

PAS recently opposed the “Better Beer Festival” in Kuala Lumpur, which was subsequently cancelled by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said there should not be any attempt to stop the German festival of cultures being held in Malaysia since “we are also showing our cultures in other places.”

Karim said the German festival is similar to the Gawai Dayak celebration where there will be plenty of food and drinks served.

“I don’t think it is an offence for you to drink beer,” he said, advising the people to know their limit when to stop, and not get too drunk.

Karim said the Oktoberfest is good for the state’s tourism industry, expressing the hope that more domestic and international tourists would come down to Kuching and other towns to enjoy the German culture.

Earlier, Karim received sponsorship for the Sarawak Regatta from Petra Energy Berhad, Cahaya Mata Sarawak Berhad and Sarawak Timber Development Corporation.