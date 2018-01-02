Sarawak government says war on rabies to continue

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said as of yesterday, some 5,652 cases of dog bites have been reported in Sarawak. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 2 — The Sarawak government today declared that its war against the rabies outbreak will continue as the cases of people being bitten by dogs have not decreased since the first case was detected in July last year.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said as of yesterday, some 5,652 cases of dog bites have been reported in the state, including 2,424 in Kuching Division and 2,233 in Serian Division.

He said a total of 42,233 dogs have been vaccinated to-date.

However, he said deaths due to rabies attacks remained at five while other victims are still in critical condition at the intensive care unit of the Sarawak General Hospital.

Uggah told reporters that an all-out operation to catch stray dogs will be carried out by the state local government ministry, state veterinary services department and the police starting tomorrow.

“I wish to warn the public, especially [pet] owners, to not let their dogs and cats to roam outside their houses,” he said, adding that the authorities will not hesitate to take action against these animals.

Uggah, who is also the chairman of the state disaster management committee, said a dog was tested positive for rabies in Julau in Sarikei Division on December 29, 2017.

He said roadblocks will be mounted between Bintangor and Sibu to check on people bringing their dogs to other areas of Sarikei and Sibu Divisions.

He said the police, state ministry of local government and housing and the state veterinary services department will take part in mounting the roadblocks.

“There has also been an increase in cases of mad dog bites reported in Matang, Batu Kawa and Bau in Kuching Division of late,” he said.