Sarawak gets third DCM in Cabinet shake-up

Datuk Abang Johari leaving after inspecting the preparations for the venue of the PBB special convention, May 6, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Sharifah Hasidah SayeedKUCHING, May 6 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg today announced a state Cabinet reshuffling that adds a third deputy chief minister.

Two assistant ministers will be promoted to full ministers while some ministries will also be renamed, he added.

The new ministers and their replacements as assistant ministers will be sworn in before Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“All the appointments will take effect tomorrow,” Abang Johari told reporters after closing a PBB special convention of PBB here today.

MORE TO COME