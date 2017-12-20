Sarawak floods claim first victim

It rained heavily yesterday from morning till late night in Limbang, with the flood waters inundating seven areas. — Picture via Facebook/ Lan AnakPerantauMIRI, Dec 20 — A primary school teacher in Limbang became the first fatal victim of the floods in Sarawak when the car she was travelling in with her husband was swept away by the swift flood waters in Kampung Bakol, Jalan Batu Danau, Limbang, early today.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Station chief, Edmund D. Mahai Amboh said the victim was identified as Norsiah Yusok, 52, a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tedungan, Limbang, and her husband as Buruh Sinjan, 54, who managed to save himself in the 2.50am incident.

Edmund said the victim was in a Proton Persona driven by her husband from Tedungan heading to Limbang town when it stalled in the flood waters.

“The couple then got out of their car and while the husband managed to save himself, the wife was swept away by the swift current

“The search and rescue operation started at 3.48am and the victim’s body was found at 8.27am in a rubber smallholding, about one kilometre from the scene of the incident,” he told Bernama when contacted.

It rained heavily yesterday from morning till late night in Limbang, with the flood waters inundating seven areas, namely Kampung Tegarai, Kampung Tabahan, Kampung Pundut, Kamput Berawan, Kampung Sungai Poyan, SK Ulu Lubai and Kampung Sembiling.

In Miri, its Fire and Rescue Station chief, Law Poh Kiong said heavy rain which started at 10 last night resulted in flash floods in Kampung Wireless, Kampung Batu 1 and Kampung Pujut 4.

Law said the unusually very heavy rain and high tide had forced some fishermen from Kampung Batu 1, Kuala Baram to leave their boats by the roadside to prevent from being swept away by the turbulent waves. — Bernama