Sarawak eyes Singapore blueprint for science, technical education

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin says experts have recommended for Sarawak to adopt the Singapore STEM model. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Aug 28 — Sarawak is considering Singapore's implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education for its primary schools, state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin said today.

"The Singapore model is very much similar to the Japanese model, which gives emphasis to STEM foundation at the primary school level, instead of starting at the tertiary level," he told reporters.

He said officers from his ministry met with counterparts from Singapore's Education Ministry recently to study the promotion of STEM in the island republic.

"The educational experts who attended our labs recently have also told us to adopt the Singapore model," he said after attending the opening of TEGAS Digital Innovation Hub by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg here.

He said the experts from the Sarawak Campus of Swinburne University of Technology, the Miri campus of Curtin University of Technology, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Universiti of Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and University College of Technology Sarawak have recommended that Sarawak government adopt the Singapore model for its STEM education.

Manyin said he will also meet all elected representatives from both the state Barisan Nasional and opposition parties on September 6 for their feedback and views on adopting the Singapore model as well as the merger of rural schools with small student population.

He said his ministry wanted the elected representatives to help the government identify which rural schools to be merged and where better facilities for teaching STEM subjects can be provided.

Manyin said the state government has allocated RM1 billion to build new schools and expand existing schools to accommodate more students.