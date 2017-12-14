Sarawak dissatisfied with decision to drop three core events from Sukma 2018

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Sarawak Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan has expressed disappointment over the decision by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to drop three core sports events from the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2018 in Perak.

He said the decision to drop the three core events, namely sepak takraw, weightlifting and teakwondo,

could give a tremendous impact especially on the team or states that had spent a lot in their preparation for Sukma 2018.

“The most significant impact is on the athletes of the three events who have been training hard to ensure they are selected to represent their respective states as well as for states which have hired coaches to build up their teams.

“In my opinion, KBS and the National Sports Council should adopt the approach by the Winter Olympics organiser which has only banned the participation of athletes who were involved in doping cases but they did not stop the game,” he said.

He said if the problem occurred at the national level it should not involve other states.

“For example, the Winter Olympics organising committee only banned the Russian athletes involved in doping issue from participating but they do not ban the game,” he said adding that, however, to be fair, other Russian athletes could still compete as neutral individuals. — Bernama