Sarawak DCM reminds PBB not to rest on laurels

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said PBB is now the BN party with the most seats in the Dewan Rakyat after Umno. ― Picture by Sulok TawieSANTUBONG, Dec 9 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) must continue its hard work to keep the Barisan Nasional (BN) in power at the coming 14th general elections, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said today.

Awang Tengah who is also the party’s acting deputy president reminded delegates at the Samariang division’s annual general assembly here that that PBB is the backbone of the state BN and could not afford to be complacent.

“We won all the 14 parliamentary seats we contested in the 2013 general election and we won all the 39 seats we contested in last year’s state election due to the hard work of our members,” he said.

He said the party had also consistently made a clean sweep of all the electoral seats it contested in since the 1990s.

Awang Tengah said PBB is now the BN party with the most seats in the Dewan Rakyat after Umno due to its ability to win all seats it contests in.

“The key to our strength lies in the discipline and dedication of our members who place party’s interest above the interests of individuals,” he said.

He said the smooth transition of leadership has also made PBB the envy of other parties in the country.

“Once the party has picked a leader, our members are fully behind him,” he said, adding that the tradition started when the late Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakob handed over the leadership to Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, then to the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem and to the current president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said PBB’s struggle is based on the spirit of willingness to work together, placing party’s interest first and by being inclusive.

“We not only champion the cause of the Bumiputera, but also other communities in Sarawak,” he said, stating that no single community can rule the state without the participation of other communities in the government.