Sarawak DAP denies leader questioned Adenan’s funeral cost

Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Sarawak DAP chief and Bandar Kuching MP. — file photoKUCHING, Jan 14 — Sarawak DAP today rejected links to a blog post claiming an unidentified party leader had asked how much the state spent for the funeral of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the article published on a website called “Suara Pakatan Harapan” was false.

“We have never questioned the costs of the state funeral simply because Adenan, one of the few Barisan Nasional leaders, who deserved it,” Chong told reporters after lodging the report at Kuching district police headquarters here.

“I was shocked to read the fake news this morning at my party office, prompting me to lodge the report,” the Kota Sentosa assemblyman said.

He said learned from national party leaders that the website was not administered by the Pakatan Harapan pact comprising DAP, PKR and Amanah.

Chong added that the website and article were meant to defame Pakatan Harapan parties and leaders, and voiced suspicions that it may be operated by political rivals.

He then urged the police to take immediate action against those behind the article and the website.

The Sarawak police have so far arrested five people including a 17-year old schoolgirl for posting allegedly defamatory comments regarding the former chief minister.

Adenan died on Wednesday from heart failure at the age of 72.