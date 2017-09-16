Sarawak DAP chairman’s aide nabbed over remarks about PM

Abdul Aziz Isa is being handcuffed after he was arrested by the police for posting remarks against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, September 16, 2017. ― Picture courtesy of Chong Chieng Jen’s Facebook page.KUCHING, Sept 16 ― Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant Abdul Aziz Isa was arrested by police this afternoon for allegedly posting some unpleasant remarks about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his Facebook page.

Chong, who is also Bandar Kuching member of parliament, said Aziz was arrested under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1988.

Section 504 covers the offence of intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of public peace and is punishable with a maximum two-year jail term or a fine or both.

Section 233 (1) (a) of the CMA criminalises the intentional creation and transmission of derogatory communications material to hurt another.

“It is a big irony that on this Malaysia Day, the rights of the people to comment against our political leaders is so much suppressed as if there are no rights of expression amongst the rakyat,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He said it is a shame that the administration of the country has to resort to the police oppression to suppress the voices of dissents.

Chong, who accompanied Aziz to the Kuching district police headquarters at Simpang Tiga, claimed that the police have refused a lawyer to be allowed to accompany Aziz while his statement is being recorded.

Dr Kelvin Yii, another Chong’s special assistant, told Malay Mail Online that Aziz was called by the police to come to the district police headquarters saying that there was a warrant of arrest for him.

“I don’t know who lodged the report against Aziz and for which posting on the Facebook,” he said, adding that he also accompanied Aziz to the district police headquarters.

At Press time, Aziz is still at the One Stop Centre at the district police headquarters where the police are taking down his statement.

In last year’s state election, Aziz stood in Batu Kitang and lost to Lo Khere Chiang of the Barisan Nasional.