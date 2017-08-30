Sarawak considers dams to meet clean water demand

Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom says Sarawak is looking into dams as a raw water source to meet clean water demand in the state. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Sarawak Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom said that the state is looking into dams as a raw water source for treatment plants located in the state's southern, central and northern regions.

The Borneo Post reported Utom as saying that raw water is currently sourced from rivers, but this was no longer sustainable due to pollution from surrounding plantations.

Under Sarawak's future masterplan for its water grid, raw water for Kuching (southern region) will be sourced from Bengoh dam.

Sarikey and Tanjung Manis (central region) will receive its supply from Batang Ai dam while Limbang, Miri and Bintulu (northern region) will be supplied by Bakun and Murum dams.

He added that experts will conduct a study as the dams are secured, clean and gazetted water sources, starting with Batang Ai dam.

However, Utom said that the state could not supply treated water to any areas outside of their water grid due to distance and logistics.

“Until we find a real solution, it is all about planning and by 10 years down the road the supply of clean water will be sufficient throughout the water grid areas in Sarawak,” he said.