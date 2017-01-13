Sarawak CM to be named today

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg (pic) is one of the candidates to succeed Tan Sri Adenan Satem as Sarawak chief minister. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The successor to Tan Sri Adenan Satem as Sarawak chief minister will be appointed today, according to media reports.

The Star and Borneo Post both cited unnamed sources to say the person, set to be from the late Adenan's PBB, will be sworn in by Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today.

According to The Star, the candidates are Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Abang Johari and Uggah are both deputy chief ministers, while Awang Tengah is a state minister.

All three are from PBB, the party with the most seats in the Sarawak assembly.

Previous reports asserted that the appointment would be tomorrow.

Adenan died on Wednesday due to heart failure.